France's far-right supporters rally in Paris against Le Pen's conviction

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen are gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Updated 2 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen, who is appealing the verdict, has vowed "not to let the presidency be stolen."

A rival leftist demonstration was assembling at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn” by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party.

Despite the court ruling last Monday, polls are showing RN holding strong, even with Le Pen's protegee Jordan Bardella as a candidate in a 2027 presidential matchup.

Gabriel Attal’s centrist Renaissance party held its own event in Saint-Denis, warning of an “existential threat to the rule of law.”

The ruling has reverberated beyond France, sending ripples through far-right circles across Europe and beyond after some parties, including Le Pen's, have gained ground in recent years.

A woman holds a poster reading "in the name of the people - Marine president" during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, left, delivers her speech with Jordan Bardella during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

People attend at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen, in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The leader of France's National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella attends at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

People gather during a leftist demonstration at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn" by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, while supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office, Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

The leader of France's National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella delivers his speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives as she attends at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The leader of France's National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella arrives as he attends at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

