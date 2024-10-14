France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces court on charges of embezzling EU funds

Le Pen is scheduled to answer questions from the court for three successive days, starting on Monday, over the use of EU money to pay for her bodyguard, her chief of staff and two other party aides.

When the trial opened last month, she vowed to present “solid arguments” showing that she and other party officials “did not violate any political and regulatory rules of the European Parliament.”

If found guilty, Le Pen and her co-defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each. Additional penalties, such as the loss of civil rights or ineligibility to run for office, could also be imposed, a scenario that could hamper, or even destroy, Le Pen’s goal to mount another presidential bid after the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s term. Le Pen was runner-up to Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.

Two other National Rally officials, including the party’s historic leader, Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie, have faced similar accusations but have been exempted from prosecution on health grounds.

The trial is scheduled to last until Nov. 27.