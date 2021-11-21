France vows to keep battling in fishing dispute with UK

Those authorities have already granted 961 fishing licenses to French boats, according to French authorities, but France wants about 150 more licenses. Girardin said France set a deadline for the fishing talks, led by the European Union, to end in December.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France “will not yield.” The British “are playing with our nerves,” he said.

Sunday's comments came three days after Girardin said the French government is considering providing financial compensation to French fishermen who can't get licenses. The move had prompted harsh criticism from local fishermen who feared France would give up the fight.

