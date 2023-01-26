France urges release of 7 nationals imprisoned in Iran

“We are especially worried about Bernard Phélan given his health condition,” Legendre said. The foreign ministry has said the French-Irish citizen, who has been detained in Iran since October, needs “appropriate medical care that is not provided” in prison.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them after secretive trials in which rights groups say they are denied due process.

The families and support committees of Arnaud and other French people imprisoned in Iran, including Fariba Adelkhah, Benjamin Brière and Cécile Kohler, said they were organizing a Saturday gathering in Paris to draw attention to their cause.

Doctors Without Borders has organized a separate event in Paris that day to show support for Belgian national Olivier Vandecasteele. The aid worker, who worked for the nongovernmental organization for many years, was arrested in Tehran in February 2022.

Doctors without Borders said the conditions of his detention are putting Vandecasteele's life at risk.