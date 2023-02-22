X
Dark Mode Toggle

France: Teacher stabbed to death by high school student

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
French authorities and media reports say a teacher has been stabbed to death in southwestern France by a high school student

PARIS (AP) — A teacher was stabbed to death Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.

The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.

A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.

French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government's support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Championship Bulldogs looking for their White House invitation
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended
15h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists oust Saddleback Church over woman pastor
10h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists oust Saddleback Church over woman pastor
10h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves’ Michael Soroka is resilient, but latest injury like ‘kick in the groin’
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
5m ago
9 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israeli West Bank raid
14m ago
Russian lawmakers endorse suspension of nuclear pact with US
15m ago
Featured

What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top