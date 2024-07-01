France soccer player Koundé 'disappointed' at election results with far-right close to taking power

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — France soccer player Jules Koundé said he was “disappointed to see the direction our country is taking” after results from the first round of legislative elections left the nation’s far-right party closer than ever of getting into power.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, a party with a history of racism and xenophobia and once shunned by the mainstream, had about 33% of the vote. The decisive second round of voting is on Sunday.

“It isn’t over yet,” Koundé said, speaking through a translator after France’s 1-0 win over Belgium at the the European Championship. “It is very important so that the extreme right-wing party … doesn’t come in.”