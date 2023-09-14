France sends the army to ensure water to drought-stricken Indian Ocean island of Mayotte

France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
25 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by the island cluster's most severe drought in decades.

Troops with the French Foreign Legion and French navy based in the region will work with local authorities to ensure water supplies to local populations, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Authorities have ordered water cuts two days out of three on Mayotte, a territory northwest of Madagascar that is the poorest part of France. The water woes come on top of migration tensions around people arriving from the neighboring country of Comoros.

Residents protested Saturday outside the Mayotte water management headquarters, carrying banners reading “Mayotte is Thirsty!”, according to local media reports. When the water taps are working, families fill up buckets and tubs as they can, but supplies quickly run low, especially in more remote areas.

Around 30% of the population doesn’t have access to running water at home, according to regional health authorities. They have noted an increase in the number of people suffering diarrhea, and diseases such as typhoid were already far more widespread than in mainland France.

Authorities appointed a special ‘’water prefect'' this summer to deal with Mayotte's most severe drought since 1997. Insufficient rainfall resulted in low water levels in reservoirs that residents rely on to get through the dry season from May to November.

Some reservoirs could be empty by the end of September, according to a statement last week from the regional administration. The reservoirs produce 20,000 cubic meters of water daily, when the needs are estimated to be 42,000 cubic meters per day, it said.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title10h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more
8h ago

Credit: AJC

Front page news: See the AJC headline for NL East Champion Atlanta Braves
41m ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
8h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
8h ago

Credit: AP

Inside the celebration of Braves team that won sixth straight NL East title
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Witnesses say victims of a Hanoi high-rise fire jumped from upper stories to escape the...
7m ago
COVID-19 cases reported on luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in...
16m ago
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
1h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top