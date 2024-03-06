France seeks personal accounts of liberation from the Nazis, 80 years after the D-Day landings

Many veterans are expected to return to Normandy beaches, some after a long trans-Atlantic journey, despite advanced age, fatigue and physical difficulties.

Macron specifically called on schoolchildren and teachers around the country to help research heroes from Africa, the Pacific, and elsewhere in the world, who helped liberate France. He emphasized the importance of linking the last witnesses of the war and those who sacrificed for freedom and liberty, enjoyed by the today’s youth.

“These young women and young men, like young people today, had their dreams and their plans for the future,” Macron said. “They had the courage to fight for freedom, against the Nazi barbarity, and often paid the price with their lives.”

A ceremony at Omaha Beach, with many heads of state expected to be present, will honor the contribution of the Allied troops. Over the coming months, France will also pay tribute to Resistance fighters from France and abroad, to soldiers recruited in its colonies in Africa, and to the civilians who suffered during the war.

In the past couple of years, commemorations in Normandy also have taken on extra significance as war returned to Europe with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

