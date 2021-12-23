France: Russia is funding Wagner Group mercenaries in Mali

“We are aware of the involvement of the Russian government in providing material support to the deployment of the Wagner group in Mali,” the French foreign ministry said in an emailed statement. It called on Russia “to revert to a responsible and constructive behavior” in West Africa.

Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in the country's northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.