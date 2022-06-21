ajc logo
X

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

National & World News
49 minutes ago
France’s top administrative court has ruled against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.

While worn by only a small number of primarily Muslim women in France, the burkini draws intense political debate in the country.

The city of Grenoble, led by a mayor from the Greens party, voted to allow women to wear burkinis in public pools after campaigning by local activists. At the same time, the city also voted to allow women to swim topless as part of a broader relaxation of swimwear rules.

The prefect, or top government official, for the Grenoble region blocked the burkini decision, arguing it ran counter to France’s secular principles.

The Council of State upheld that decision, saying in a statement that the Grenoble vote was made “to satisfy a religious demand” and “harms the neutrality of public services.”

Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing generally banned.

A few other cities and towns allow burkinis in public pools. The city of Rennes is among them, but its decision was aimed at loosening swimwear rules generally and not based on religious reasons.

Grenoble's decision about swimming topless has not been threatened in the courts.

Editors' Picks
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided2h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
14h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
6h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
23h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
23h ago
Grandmother dies days after rescue attempt in Georgia lake
22h ago
The Latest
Russia vows to respond to Lithuania's ban on goods transit
6m ago
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
9m ago
South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket
17m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top