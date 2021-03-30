France rejects UN report its forces targeted Mali wedding

“On the contrary, this strike followed a process of robust targeting,” the ministry said.

“The Defense Ministry cannot consider that this report brings any proof whatsoever contradicting the facts described by the French armed forces,” a statement said, insisting that international humanitarian law governing armed conflicts was strictly observed during the strike.

“We stand by the report and the work of our colleagues in Mali,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. “The best next steps would be for the Malian and the French authorities to conduct an independent, credible and thorough investigation into what happened in January.”

Corinne Dufka, Sahel director for Human Rights Watch, said the U.N. investigation suggests that the loss of civilian life exceeded the military gain.

“While the French have questioned the report’s methodology, it is more than enough to revisit their original conclusion and spur the opening of a proper investigation,” Dufka said. “Instead of digging in their heels, they should act with leadership and transparency and do just that.”

France’s Operation Barkhane, with some 5,000 troops, is fighting Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region. France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to force the jihadists from power in towns across northern Mali, though militants have since regrouped and continue to stage attacks on Malian and international forces.

Shortly after the January strike in Bounti, some witnesses told The Associated Press that a helicopter had carried out strikes. France, though, denied a helicopter was engaged in the operation or that a wedding party was targeted.

“Some witnesses therefore affirmed they saw a helicopter when neither Malian forces nor (France's) had engaged helicopters in this zone on that day,” the ministry statement said. “Others talked of an airplane flying at a low altitude when the aircraft that took part in the strike were at several kilometers of altitude."

Ganley reported from Paris. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.