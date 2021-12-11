France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

Health workers in France administer 700.000 vaccine doses a day, Castex said, adding that 90% of French residents have had at least one vaccine dose.

“It’s an excellent figure,” he said.

The government is discussing whether to have France join other countries that have authorized vaccines for all children ages 5-11. Children under age 12 who are considered at risk of complications from COVID-19 will be eligible starting Dec. 15.

Castex, 56, tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 22. His office said at the time that he had contracted the virus from his 11-year-old daughter. He was fully vaccinated, but his daughter was too young to get jabbed.

Pointing to himself as an example, the prime minister said: “So yes, vaccinating children is necessary.”

This version has been corrected to show that children 12 and up already are eligible for vaccines in France.

