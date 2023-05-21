France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered in Cannes to oppose the raising of the reforms pushed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron's government. Those protests, however, were far removed from the central hub of the festival, the Palais des Festivals, or Cannes' seaside boulevard, the Croisette. Instead, they gathered on the edge of the city, on the Boulevard Carnot.

“We are against the retirement reforms which will make many people die at work.," said Tomas Ghestem, one of the demonstrators.