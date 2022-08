France pays homage to beloved New Yorker cartoonist Sempé

Sempé captured the thin, fashionable haute bourgeoisie of Paris and mustachioed, beret-wearing townsfolk, all bearing hallmark hulking noses and replete with bicycles, baguettes, books and tractors. But he also found inspiration in The New Yorker's hometown, the magazine noted in an homage published on Instagram.

“I love the colors in New York,” he said. “They’re dynamic: bright yellows, greens, reds, and blues. Paris, where I live, is beautiful but it’s always gray. I love Paris, too, but it’s not the same.”

He drew more than 100 covers for The New Yorker after meeting the magazine’s art director in Paris in 1978. Despite its unequivocal Frenchness, Sempé’s work touched a universal nerve, portraying culture-crossing human follies and neuroses.

“He marked several generations. You can’t find in the U.S. a reader of the print version of the New Yorker who doesn’t know who Sempé is,” Francoise Mouly, the publication’s current art director, said in an interview with French newspaper Libération.

Mouly praised his “universal way to address the point of view of individuals in daily life, common situations” in drawings that spoke to people from Paris to New York.

A 71-year-old French artist known as Gabs said Sempé inspired him to become a cartoonist.

“Sempé embodies Frenchness, the ways he depicted Paris, France’s little villages and scenes of daily life," and “a form of innocence and joy,” Gabs said at the funeral.

French novelist Benoit Dutertre gave a poignant speech recalling his beloved friend who enjoyed biking and having a coffee in Left Bank cafés while smoking a cigarette, despite being sick during his last years.

“With a sip of humor, he was a great storyteller of France’s evolving society," he said.

Born Aug. 17, 1932, in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Sempé briefly followed the steps of his father — who worked as a traveling salesman — as a bicycle delivery boy for a wine merchant, then joined the army and was sent to Paris for basic training.

There, he canvassed newspaper editors to persuade them to publish his drawings, he said in his autobiography. One series of drawings, entitled “Le Petit Nicolas” and featuring a mischievous but goodhearted schoolboy, appeared in a Belgian paper. It would later grow into the book series that proved Sempé's most enduring success.

Anne Goscinny — former wife of Rene Goscinny, the author of “Le Petit Nicolas” who died in 1977 — addressed Sempé himself at the church service, saying: “You created le Petit Nicolas. You made all childhoods smile. Today you meet again with (Goscinny), I’m sure of it, and I hear you laugh until you weep.”

In 1962, Sempé published his first collection of drawings, “Rien n’est simple” ("Nothing Is Simple’’). Some of his more than 40 books have been published in English in the U.S. He is survived by two children, Nicolas and Catherine.

___

Former AP reporter Jenny Barchfield contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Oct. 19, 2011. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File) Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Combined Shape Caption FILE - French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Oct. 19, 2011. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File) Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere

Combined Shape Caption FILE - French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Oct. 19, 2011. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File) Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Combined Shape Caption FILE - French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Oct. 19, 2011. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File) Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere

Combined Shape Caption Jean-Michel Ribes, a French playwright, screenwriter and theatre director, arrives at Jean-Jacques Sempe's funeral ceremony at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard Combined Shape Caption Jean-Michel Ribes, a French playwright, screenwriter and theatre director, arrives at Jean-Jacques Sempe's funeral ceremony at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Combined Shape Caption A woman holding a notebook with a drawing by Sempe arrives at Jean-Jacques Sempe's funeral ceremony at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard Combined Shape Caption A woman holding a notebook with a drawing by Sempe arrives at Jean-Jacques Sempe's funeral ceremony at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Combined Shape Caption The coffin of Jean-Jacques Sempe is carried inside the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church for his funeral ceremony in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard Combined Shape Caption The coffin of Jean-Jacques Sempe is carried inside the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church for his funeral ceremony in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Credit: Aurelien Morissard Credit: Aurelien Morissard