ajc logo
X

France: No nation can stay 'indifferent' on Ukraine war

President of France Emmanuel Macron addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Combined ShapeCaption
President of France Emmanuel Macron addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

National & World News
By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
French President Emanuel Macron is admonishing countries not to stay neutral about condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, and he's declaring that Moscow’s invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — French President Emanuel Macron admonished countries Tuesday not to stay neutral about condemning Russia's war in Ukraine as he declared that Moscow's invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism.

The war in Ukraine — and its effects on food prices, fuel costs, Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and the larger context of tensions between Russia and the West — is looming over the annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other dignitaries. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has yet had its turn to speak during the nearly weeklong series of speeches.

Macron made the war the centerpiece of his speech, arguing that the conflict threatens to usher in a world where “the security and sovereignty of everyone no longer depends on a balance of strength, on the strength of alliances, but rather that of armed groups and militias.”

“Who here can defend the idea that the invasion of Ukraine justifies no sanction?” he asked. “Who of you here can consider that the day when something similar with a more powerful neighbor happens to you, there’ll be silence from the region, from the world?”

Speaking before him were leaders from Africa who said they do not want their continent to be " the breeding ground of a new Cold War " as nations pressure countries around the world take sides in the conflict.

So far Africa has stayed somewhat neutral on Ukraine. The Soviet Union backed many African movements fighting to end colonial rule, and Russia’s foreign minister has voiced support for reform of the U.N. Security Council to give African countries permanent seats and greater influence.

In two General Assembly resolutions in March, soon after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, about 140 of the U.N.’s member nations overwhelming deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, called for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urged protection for millions of civilians. But more than 30 countries abstained, including China, India and South Africa.

On April 7, some 58 nations abstained from voting on a measure calling for Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council. It passed, 93-24.

Macron called on the United Nations' member countries “to act so that Russia rejects the path of war,” and he said that staying out of the matter isn't an option.

“Those who are keeping silent today actually are, in a way, complicit with a cause of a new imperialism, a new order that is trampling over the current order, and there’s no peace possible here,” he said. “The war in Ukraine must not be a conflict that leaves anyone indifferent.”

“We’re not talking about choosing a camp here between the East and the West, between the North or the South, either,” the French president insisted. “What we’re talking about is everybody’s responsibility — everybody who’s committed to the respect of the (U.N.) Charter and our common, precious good: peace.”

Macron spoke shortly after Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed votes, in territory Russia already controls, are all but certain to go Moscow’s way. Western leaders who are backing Kyiv with military and other support have dismissed the votes as illegitimate.

“Russia declared war, it invaded this region, it bombed it, it killed people, it made other people flee, and now it explains that, in this same region, it is going to organize a referendum," Macron told reporters before his speech. “If this were not tragic, we could laugh.”

___

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Combined ShapeCaption
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
1h ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
7h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
The Latest
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan
4m ago
Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first 'SNL' shows
5m ago
Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans
5m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
7h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top