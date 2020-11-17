France mulls ban on police images, alarming rights defenders

He downplayed any impact for journalists, saying they'll “obviously still be able to film any police intervention."

But France’s human rights ombudsman, Claire Hedon, said the bill involves “significant risks of undermining fundamental rights,” including press freedom.

“The publication of images relating to police interventions are legitimate and necessary for democratic functioning," she said.

Journalists’ unions and rights campaigners called for protests Tuesday in front of the National Assembly.

Critics are warning that the bill will result in “massive” self-censorship and argue that images posted online help expose police blunders and brutality. They say the measure would endanger journalists and citizen-journalists, especially during violent demonstrations. They also worry how courts will determine whether images were posted with intent to harm.

The National Assembly is scheduled to vote next week on the bill, which will then go to the Senate.