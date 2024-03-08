Nation & World News

France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution as world marks International Women's Day

France has inscribed the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution, a powerful message of support for women’s rights on International Women’s Day
Pro-abortion supporters watch a live transmission of the congress session where French lawmakers have approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution, at Trocadero Plaza in Paris, Monday, March 4, 2024. The vote makes France the first country to have a constitutional right to abortion since the former Yugoslavia inscribed it in its 1974 constitution. (AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)

Pro-abortion supporters watch a live transmission of the congress session where French lawmakers have approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution, at Trocadero Plaza in Paris, Monday, March 4, 2024. The vote makes France the first country to have a constitutional right to abortion since the former Yugoslavia inscribed it in its 1974 constitution. (AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)
By ANGELA CHARLTON – Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France inscribed the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution Friday, a powerful message of support for women's rights on International Women's Day.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal the amendment in France's constitution at a special public ceremony. Applause filled the cobblestoned Place Vendome as France became the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its national charter.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by French lawmakers earlier this week, and Friday’s ceremony means it can now enter into force.

While abortion is a deeply divisive issue in the United States, it's legal in nearly all of Europe and overwhelmingly supported in France, where it's seen more as a question of public health rather than politics. French legislators approved the constitutional amendment on Monday in a 780-72 vote that was backed by many far-right lawmakers.

Friday’s ceremony in Paris was a key event on a day focused on advancing women’s rights globally. Marches, protests and conferences are being held from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Mexico City and beyond.

The French constitutional amendment has been hailed by women's rights advocates around the world, including places where women struggle to access birth control or maternal health care. French President Emmanuel Macron called it a direct result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2022 rescinding long-held abortion rights.

Macron’s critics questioned why he pursued the measure in a country with no obvious threat to abortion rights but where women face a multitude of other problems.

While some French women saw the step as a major win, others said that in reality not every French woman has access to abortion.

“It’s a smokescreen,” Arya Meroni, 32, said of the event.

“The government is destroying our health care system, many family planning clinics have closed,’’ she said at an annual “Feminist Night March” in Paris on the eve of International Women’s Day.

France has a persistently high rate of women killed by their partners and challenges remain in prosecuting sexual abuse against women by powerful celebrities and other men. French women also see lower pay and pensions — especially women who are not white.

Macron's government said the abortion amendment was important to avoid a U.S.-like scenario for women in France, as hard-right groups are gaining ground and seeking to turn back the clock on freedoms around Europe.

Macron will preside over the constitutional ceremony. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti will use a 100-kilogram (220-pound) press from 1810 to imprint the amendment in France’s 1958 constitution.

It will include the phrase, “the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed." The ceremony will be held outdoors with the public invited, in another first.

France follows in the footsteps of the former Yugoslavia, whose 1974 constitution included the phrase: “A person is free to decide on having children." Yugoslavia's successor states retained similar language in their constitutions, though they did not spell out guaranteed abortion rights.

Not everyone saw the day as a cause for celebration, as angry protest marches were held in numerous countries.

The head of the Danish Trade Union Confederation, which has 1.3 million members, chafed at how differently women and men are treated in some areas.

“Unfortunately, we still see sky-high pay differences, professions dominated by one sex, a gender-segregated labor market, harassment cases that primarily affect women and a wide range of other equality problems,” Morten Skov Christensen said.

In other events Friday:

In Ireland, voters will decide whether to change the constitution to remove passages referring to women's domestic duties and broadening the definition of the family.

At street rallies in Seoul, participants had an eye on next month’s parliamentary elections in South Korea and expressed hope that parties would prioritize gender equality.

In Russia, where the United Nations says human rights have deteriorated since the military's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin saluted Russian women fighting in the war and those waiting at home for their loved ones who had been deployed.

Protesters in Istanbul plan to call attention to violence against women, and rallies are expected in many cities. Protests in Turkey are often political and, at times, violent, rooted in women's efforts to improve their rights as workers. This year's global theme is "Inspire Inclusion."

Indonesian demonstrators demanded adoption of the International Labor Organization’s conventions concerning gender equality and eliminating workplace violence and harassment. Labor rights groups in Thailand marched to the Government House to petition for better work conditions, and activists marching against violence in the Philippine capital were stopped by police near the presidential palace, sparking a brief scuffle.

India's government cut the price of cooking gas cylinders by 100 rupees ($1.20) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting on social media that the move was “in line with our commitment to empowering women.”

The United Nations children's agency said in a report released on International Women's Day that more than 230 million women and girls around the world have undergone female genital mutilation. The number has increased by 30 million in the past eight years, it said.

“We’re also seeing a worrying trend that more girls are subjected to the practice at younger ages, many before their fifth birthday. That further reduces the window to intervene,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day is a national holiday in about 20 countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

From left, France's Senate President Gerard Larcher, National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Deputy Minister for Gender Equality Aurore Berge, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti attend the "seal of the abortion right article 34 into the constitution at the Palace of Versailles, Monday, March 4, 2024 in Versailles, France, west of Paris. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bill to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, making it the only country to explicitly guarantee a woman’s right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy. (Emmanuel Dunand/Pool Photo via AP)

Activists display posters during an International Women's Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

An activist holds up a poster during an International Women's Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 8, 2024. Hundreds of people took to the streets Friday in Indonesia's capital to mark International Women's Day by voicing concern over the state of democracy in the country. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Activists shout slogans during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Women activists raise bras to symbolize their breaking free from restrictions imposed on them as they join an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines on Friday March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Favila)

Women supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally marking International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A Cambodian civil society organization member prepares a canvas during a celebration to mark the International Women's Day at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Friday, March 8, 2024. The canvas reads "Guarantees the rights of women and girls for economic stability and social justice." (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Cambodians attend a running event called "Women of Victory" to mark the International Women's Day at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women's Day, on Friday March 8, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Women supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark THE International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

A man goes down the escalator in the subway holding bunches of flowers purchased from the flower market on International Women's Day, in Moscow, Russia, early Friday, March 8, 2024. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia. Per tradition, men give flowers and gifts to female relatives, friends and colleagues, even though in the past two years flowers have gotten more expensive. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Activists shout slogans during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Police pushes a woman activist as they tried to march near the Malacanang presidential palace during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage die-in during a rally marking International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage die-in during a rally marking International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Machindra Thapa, 47, right, and Vishnu Maya Chettri, 52, prepare the Damaha, one of the instruments of the naumati baja, before a rehearsal in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Once associated only with men from the Damai community, part of the lowest caste, these nine women have come together to play the naumati baja, or nine traditional instruments. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Thai workers dresses as pregnant women demand a paid maternity leave for up to 180 days during an International Women's Day rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, takes a selfie with representatives from local women's support organizations during an International Women's Day morning tea at his official residence, the Lodge, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, March 8, 2024. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

A woman votes in a referendum on the proposed changes to the wording of the Constitution relating to the areas of family and care, at Old St Joseph's Gym Hall, in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, March 8, 2024. As the world marks International Women's Day, in Ireland, voters are deciding on Friday whether to change the constitution to remove passages referring to women’s domestic duties and broadening the definition of the family. (Gareth Chaney/PA via AP)

Unmarked voting forms in two languages, English and Irish, for a referendum on the proposed changes to the wording of the Constitution relating to the areas of family and care are seen at Old St Joseph's Gym Hall, in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, March 8, 2024. As the world marks International Women's Day, in Ireland, voters are deciding on Friday whether to change the constitution to remove passages referring to women’s domestic duties and broadening the definition of the family. (Gareth Chaney/PA via AP)

