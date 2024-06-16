Nation & World News

France captain Kylian Mbappé urges young people to vote, warns against 'extremes' ahead of elections

On the eve of France’s first game at the European Championship, captain Kylian Mbappé has called on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections
France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Mbappe was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Mbappe was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — On the eve of France's first game at the European Championship, star striker Kylian Mbappé called Sunday on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Mbappé, who is captain of the French national team, said he wanted to convince young people that their votes could make a difference. He didn't name any politicians or parties by name.

“We know that it is a pivotal moment for French history, this is a never-before-seen event,” Mbappé said through a translator. “We are a generation that can make a difference, we can see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country.”

Mbappé added that it was “a situation that is even more important than the game tomorrow,” when France plays Austria in its European Championship opener. Discussing politics won't hurt France's chances on the field, he added: “One does not impede the other, not at all."

Earlier, the national soccer federation had urged media to back off asking its players in Germany to comment on elections at home.

The statement was published late Saturday before coach Didier Deschamps and Mbappé faced questions on the eve of Les Bleus' Euro 2024 opener.

The federation said it is “very attached to freedom of expression and citizenship (and) supports the necessary call to go to vote, which is a democratic requirement.

“As such, it is appropriate to avoid any kind of pressure and political usage of the French team,” whose president Philippe Diallo is a member of UEFA’s executive committee.

France President Emmanuel Macron has called two rounds of national assembly elections on June 30 and July 7 attempting to counter success for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections last Sunday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

France's Marcus Thuram speaks during a press conference in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, gestures next to his head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. France striker Kylian Mbappé was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Emmanuel Macron of France speaks during the opening plenary session at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad, Switzerland, Saturday June 15, 2024. Switzerland is hosting scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech as Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally, listens at the party election night headquarters after French President Emanuel Macron announced he dissolves National Assembly and calls new legislative election after defeat in EU vote, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, France's Kylian Mbappe, second left, France's Ferland Mendy, second right, and France's Eduardo Camavinga gesture during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Georgia inmate fatally shoots food service worker at Smith State Prison

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pedestrian dead, another critical in SW Atlanta crash, police say
2h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kenny Leon among Atlanta nominees at tonight's Tony Awards
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
18m ago
Police identify Michigan splash pad shooter but there's still no word on a motive
33m ago
Riot police in Germany intervene to stem fan clashes before Serbia-England match at Euro...
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events