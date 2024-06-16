France captain Kylian Mbappé urges young people to vote, warns against 'extremes' ahead of elections

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — On the eve of France's first game at the European Championship, star striker Kylian Mbappé called Sunday on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Mbappé, who is captain of the French national team, said he wanted to convince young people that their votes could make a difference. He didn't name any politicians or parties by name.

“We know that it is a pivotal moment for French history, this is a never-before-seen event,” Mbappé said through a translator. “We are a generation that can make a difference, we can see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country.”