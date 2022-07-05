ajc logo
X

France brings 51 citizens home from IS camps in Syria

National & World News
1 hour ago
French authorities say they have repatriated 51 women and children from former Islamic State-controlled areas in Syria

PARIS (AP) — French authorities on Tuesday repatriated 51 women and children from the former Islamic State-controlled areas in Syria, according to a statement from the national antiterrorist prosecutor’s office.

It’s the single largest return of women and children to France from camps in northeastern Syria since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group in March 2019. France saw more of its citizens leave to join IS than any other country in Europe.

Tuesday's group comprises 16 women, aged 22 to 39, and 35 minors, seven of whom are coming to France unaccompanied by adults. All but two of the women in the group are French citizens. Twelve women returned with their children and four of the women had previously agreed to the return of their children, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Eight women were taken into custody for questioning and the other eight were detained on arrest warrants. The children were placed in the care of the child protective services attached to the Versailles Judicial Court.

One of the 35 minors is in police custody on suspicion of participating in activities of a terrorist criminal enterprise, according to the prosecutor’s statement. The minor will shortly turn 18, the statement said.

Many European countries were slow to allow the return of women and children for fear they would violently turn on their homelands. France, which saw more of its citizens join IS in Syria than any other European country and suffered multiple deadly attacks beginning in 2015, has been especially reluctant.

French authorities have insisted that adults who fought with IS should be prosecuted in the country where they had committed crimes.

In December, a 28-year-old Frenchwoman with diabetes died in a camp in Syria, leaving her 6-year-old daughter an orphan, according to the family’s lawyer, who had been requesting their return since 2019.

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett students get early access to local medical school1h ago
Atlanta R&B radio legend Mitch Faulkner dies at 64
14h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
6h ago
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada
16h ago
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada
16h ago
Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US
2h ago
The Latest
UK climate protesters glue themselves to Constable frame
9m ago
Ukraine town warned to evacuate ahead of Russian assault
15m ago
New Johnson scandal deepens with claims by ex-civil servant
15m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top