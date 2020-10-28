France braces for possible lockdown as virus deaths mount

Business owners and some politicians are pushing for a compromise, such as local lockdowns in the hardest-hit areas, or a lockdown that would allow schools to stay open.

Economists warn that a full lockdown could impact Europe more broadly if other European countries hit hard by rising infections then follow France’s lead.

France reported 523 virus-related deaths in 24 hours Tuesday, the highest daily tally since April, bringing its overall death toll to 35,541, the third-highest toll in Europe after Britain and Italy.

France has for weeks been reporting tens of thousands of new infections per day and is now recording more than 380 new cases each week per 100,000 people.

A woman wears a mask as she walks in a street of Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. France's government is holding emergency virus control meetings Tuesday and warning of possible new lockdowns, as hospitals fill up with new COVID patients and doctors plead for backup. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

A man wearing a mask, walks in the Montmartre district of Paris, Sunday, Oct.25, 2020. A curfew intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, has been imposed in many regions of France including Paris and its suburbs. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly