France beefs up anti-smuggling agency after migrant deaths

Darmanin said a cooperation deal with the U.K. would have to include the possibility that refugees can apply for asylum in Britain.

“In this way, we will be able to legitimately protect migrants who want to go to Britain. Britain will be able to assess their asylum claims, and then we will be able to work on re-admissions," Darmanin said.

Darmanin also urged British authorities to allow more unaccompanied minors to join their relatives in Britain and to fight smuggling networks with more efficiency. He said French Prime Minister Jean Castex will write a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday to detail the French requests.

European migration officials agreed Sunday that the EU’s border agency will send a plane to monitor the shores of the Channel for migrant activity after the deadliest migration accident on record.

France is carrying out an organized crime investigation into the sinking last Wednesday. Darmanin said two people survived the tragedy, coming from Sudan and Iraq. According to survivors, he said, the migrants probably arrived in France via Belgium, Germany, Poland and Belarus.

Among the victims were “at least one pregnant woman and at least three children," Darmanin said.

The chief of France's border police, Fernand Gontier, said the Iraqi survivor arrived in the EU after boarding a plane from Syria to Belarus.

European Union officials have accused Belarus of state-sponsored “trafficking” by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border with false promises. Many are now stuck there in makeshift camps in freezing weather.

