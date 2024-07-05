Nation & World News

France beats Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout in Euro 2024 quarterfinals to knock out Ronaldo

France has beaten Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the European Championship semifinals to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to win the title in his last appearance at the tournament
Theo Hernandez of France, right, celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scores the winning goal to defeat Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Theo Hernandez of France, right, celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scores the winning goal to defeat Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — France ended Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to win the title at his last European Championship by beating Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals on Friday.

After the game finished 0-0 following extra time, Portugal substitute Joao Felix hit a post with the only miss in the shootout and Theo Hernández converted the clinching kick.

It was a record sixth and last European Championship for the 39-year-old Ronaldo, who scored Portugal's first penalty in the shootout and ended up consoling fellow veteran Pepe afterward as the 41-year-old defender cried on his captain's shoulder.

Ronaldo's career in the Euros included the title in 2016 — when Portugal beat France in the final — and it remains to be seen if the five-time world player of the year will continue playing for his country through to the 2026 World Cup.

The victory ended Kylian Mbappé's and France's heartbreak in shootouts, having lost in them at their last two major tournaments — in the last 16 at the Euros in 2021 and in the 2022 World Cup final.

Mbappé didn't even take a penalty in the shootout, having been substituted after the first half of extra time following a couple of knocks to his broken nose that was covered by a protective mask.

“It wasn’t easy," France goalkeeper Mike Maignan said. “We didn’t always play that great, it was a complicated game. We played well defensively.”

“We got to the penalty shootout and didn’t waver. We can be proud of ourselves.”

France will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart, with Les Bleus staying on course for a third European Championship title after 1984 and 2000.

Didier Deschamps' team has reached the semifinals despite no France player having scored from open play so far in the tournament.

Portugal exited having failed to score in either of its knockout games — the team beat Slovenia on penalties in the last 16 — and its final group match.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Theo Hernandez of France, right, scores the deciding goal in a shootout to win a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

France's Theo Hernandez, right, celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scoring the winning goal in shootout to defeat Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

France players celebrate after penalty shootout against Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, react after losing a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. France won a penalty shoot out 4-3 after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, embraces Pepe at the end of a quarter final match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Portugal's Joao Felix reacts at the end of extra time during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Portugal's Pepe cries after losing a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. France won a penalty shoot out 4-3 after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Kylian Mbappe of France, foreground, and Portugal's Ruben Dias fight for the ball during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024.

