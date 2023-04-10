X

France: 5 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
French authorities have raised to five the death toll from an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille

MARSEILLE (AP) — Three bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to five as rescuers continued searching for three more people who are unaccounted-for.

Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.

“The hope to find survivors is still there,” Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein told reporters earlier Monday, after he met with rescuers on site. More than 100 firefighters were mobilized for the searches.

Rescuers were using a crane to move heavy blocks of concrete and rubble with great caution so as not to hurt people who could still be trapped underneath, and then continuing the investigation with their hands.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great." He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and "those who are suffering."

"Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

An investigation has been opened for involuntary injury, at least initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions. A gas explosion was among the avenues of investigation, prosecutor Dominique Laurens said Sunday evening.

The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, less than a kilometer (a half-mile) from its iconic old port. About 200 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.

In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained — not the case with the one that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds
3h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
9h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers
6m ago
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
7m ago
Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
20h ago
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
10h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top