Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”

The musical will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text.