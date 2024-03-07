Fox will air package of college football games on Friday night beginning this fall

Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games.

The schedule of games, which will include matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences, is likely won't be announced until late May or early June after conferences and the networks hold their selection meetings.

Friday games, which used to be confined to only the opening week of the season and day after Thanksgiving, are not out of the norm for all three conferences. The Big Ten has had a limited package since 2017, but those were on the Big Ten Network and FS1. The Big 12 had three Friday night matchups on ESPN last season and the Mountain West had a package of games on the CBS Sports Network along with two on FS1.