BreakingNews
BREAKING: Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
Nation & World News

Fox will air package of college football games on Friday night beginning this fall

Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games
FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., Aug. 31, 2019. Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games including matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., Aug. 31, 2019. Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games including matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games.

The schedule of games, which will include matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences, is likely won't be announced until late May or early June after conferences and the networks hold their selection meetings.

Friday games, which used to be confined to only the opening week of the season and day after Thanksgiving, are not out of the norm for all three conferences. The Big Ten has had a limited package since 2017, but those were on the Big Ten Network and FS1. The Big 12 had three Friday night matchups on ESPN last season and the Mountain West had a package of games on the CBS Sports Network along with two on FS1.

The college football package will fill a void for Fox on Friday nights during the fall when WWE's “Friday Night SmackDown” moves to USA Network in October. A couple of games could air on Fox in September with “SmackDown” moving to FS1, which is what happened during the baseball playoffs and World Series.

It also will not be the first time Fox has tried to stake claim to what is considered an underutilized timeslot. It launched “Big Noon Saturday” in 2019, which has been successful. Last season's package averaged 6.74 million viewers on Fox, an 8% increase over 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory37m ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
47m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
1h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Response to Uvalde elementary school shooting beset by 'many failures,' investigator says
6m ago
Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest...
11m ago
6 dead after mass stabbing at Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
43m ago