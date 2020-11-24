Fox News viewership slips post-election, prodded by Trump

The difference here is that Trump has been actively encouraging his followers to abandon Fox and hasn't actually conceded. Newsmax, the conservative network that Trump has been touting, saw its daytime average viewership jump from 88,000 the two weeks prior to the election to 474,000 the two weeks after, Nielsen said.

For the year to date, Fox has been averaging 2.06 million viewers in daytime, compared to MSNBC’s 1.41 million, CNN’s 1.17 million and Newsmax’s 85,000, Nielsen said.

It's important to emphasize that the decline is only a two-week slice of time. Fox's prime-time viewership, while down 38% in the two weeks post-election, is still well ahead of its rivals.

Fox News was the top-rated cable network in prime time last week, averaging 2.98 million viewers. ESPN averaged 2.58 million, MSNBC had 2.18 million, CNN had 2.05 million and Hallmark had 1.43 million.

NBC was the top-rated broadcast network last week with an average of 6.3 million viewers. Fox had 5.8 million, CBS had 4.5 million, ABC had 4.2 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 990,000 and Ion Television 980,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news programs with an average of 9.7 million. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.9 million.

