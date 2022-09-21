ajc logo
X

Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher gets night anchor job

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, will take over as anchor of the network's newscast that airs at midnight on the East Coast

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, was named anchor of the “Fox News @ Night” hour that airs at midnight on the East Coast, the network said Wednesday.

A veteran news reporter based in Los Angeles, Gallagher has been with the network since its inception in 1996.

He replaces Shannon Bream in the role. Bream recently took over as anchor of “Fox News Sunday.”

Gallagher covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine recently. He spent much time on stories about the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

With Gallagher at the helm, the show will originate from Los Angeles.

Editors' Picks
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

OPINION: Who’s up, who’s down, and what we still don’t know in the latest AJC poll 14h ago
Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (right)

Credit: Special

Brian Kemp aims for the suburbs – with Glenn Youngkin’s help
The Latest
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. North Korea says it has not exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
20m ago
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
27m ago
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
32m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
15h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top