Fox News pushes back against reporter's suit claiming he was fired for challenging Jan. 6 coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News pushed back Friday against a former reporter's lawsuit saying he was targeted and fired for challenging false claims about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The network argued that Jason Donner had not shown he faced illegal discrimination. The nation’s capital bans discrimination based on political party membership or endorsement, but Donner hasn't shown he joined a political party, nor that his bosses knew and fired him for it, Fox lawyers said.

“That law does not protect employees of news media organizations based on their differences of opinion over reporting and commentary on matters of public concern,” Fox attorneys wrote.