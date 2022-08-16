BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
ajc logo
X

Fox News gets into movies with story from romance novelist

National & World News
35 minutes ago
Fox News is getting into the movies, producing its first feature film that will debut Sept. 1 on the Fox Nation streaming service

DAVID BAUDER (AP) — Fox News is getting into the movies by producing its first feature film, an adaptation of “The Shell Collector” from romance novelist Nancy Naigle.

The movie, which debuts Sept. 1, is the first of four films planned over the next year on the Fox Nation streaming service, the network said Tuesday. The next film will be timed for the holidays.

“The Shell Collector” is described as a heartwarming story about a widow with two children who attempts to find a new life in their seaside town following the death of her husband. Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgins are featured actors in the film, produced with Cartel Pictures.

Fox follows CNN, which has its own active CNN Films division that makes documentaries.

Several of Naigle's holiday books have been made into movies by the Hallmark Channel.

Editors' Picks
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels6h ago
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
1h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
23h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
58m ago
The Latest
Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
8m ago
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
11m ago
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
14m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top