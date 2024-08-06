Nation & World News

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst has book out this fall on Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel

The chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, Trey Yingst, will have a book out this fall timed to the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, Trey Yingst, will have a book out this fall timed to the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

“Black Saturday” will be published Oct. 1 by Fox News Books, a HarperCollins imprint. According to the publisher, Yingst will offer “a vivid picture of horrors and violence, matched by acts of courage and humanity that cut through the darkness on the morning of October 7th.”

Yingst said in a statement Tuesday that he and his colleagues “arrived in southern Israel on the morning of October 7th as the massacre was unfolding.”

“‘Black Saturday’ plunges the reader into that day while exposing the realities of war told by Israelis and Palestinians,” he added.

Yingst, 30, has covered conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East since joining Fox in 2018. He received widespread attention for his reporting on Oct. 7, during which a Hamas rocket landed 100 feet (30 meters) from him.

