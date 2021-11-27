Fox, Hield lead Kings over Lakers 141-137 in triple OT

Carmelo Anthony hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds remaining to get the Lakers within a basket, but Hield sank a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to put it away.

Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points for the Kings, who were in their first triple-OT game since 2009.

“It’s been good to get the two wins but we are still climbing,” Fox said. “We wanted to keep running and keep the pace up. We didn't have fresh legs out there, but they were young legs.”

The Lakers, who are 10-11 after dropping five of their last seven, had four players with at least 20 points with the first time this season. LeBron James led the way with 30 points, Russell Westbrook added 29, Anthony Davis 23 and Malik Monk 20.

“When we get an opportunity to knock a team out, we just allow them to stick around,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We knew the early season was going to be bumpy. You want to win games like this but there is a big-picture mindset we are taking with this team.”

The Lakers scored the first six points of the first overtime and were up 110-103 before the Kings scored seven straight, including Hield's 3-pointer to tie it with 28 seconds remaining. Davis had a driving layup with 9.0 seconds remaining but Sacramento forced a second OT on Hield's 18-foot jumper.

The largest lead anyone had in the second overtime was three points. James made a driving layup with 24 seconds remaining to tie it at 124. Sacramento had the final possession, but couldn't get a shot off.

“We're very frustrated. First game after the road trip, this is a game we should have won,” Davis said. “We had control of it in the fourth and let it get away. We have to be a better home team than we are right now.”

HOW WE GOT TO OVERTIME

Monk scored 11 points during a 24-8 second-half run that saw the Lakers turn a three-point deficit with 4 minutes to go in the third quarter into an 86-73 advantage with 10:02 remaining.

The Kings would counter with a 22-5 rally, including eight points from Alex Len, to seize a 98-93 advantage with 2:26 to go. Los Angeles, though, scored seven of the last nine points of regulation to send it to overtime.

After a layup by James gave the Lakers a 100-98 advantage, Fox tied it with a layup with 21 seconds to go. The Lakers had the final shot, but James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

TIP-INS

Kings: Maurice Harkless started and played only eight minutes due to left knee soreness. ... It was Fox's second game this season with at least 30 points. He scored 37 on Nov. 10 at San Antonio. ... Terence Davis had 13 points before fouling out in overtime. ... Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) and Richaun Holmes (right eye contusion) were out of the lineup.

Lakers: It was Los Angeles' first triple OT game since 2011. ... Anthony (16 points) was 6 of 13 from the field after going 7 of 27 the past two games. ... This was Monk's third game with at least 20 points since joining Los Angeles during the offseason. ... Davis reached 800 career steals when he stripped the ball from Fox during the first overtime.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to Memphis Sunday.

Lakers: Host Detroit Sunday.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives past Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to basket whole defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes to basket under pressure from Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, left, defends against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu