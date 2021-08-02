Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

Fox said the network investigated and “took immediate, appropriate action." The company said it and Napolitano had since ended their relationship, but did not clarify when asked if that was connected to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Fawcett also said that while working at Kudlow's show, which he started working after Dobbs' show was canceled, he has heard Kudlow use slurs and make sexually inappropriate remarks with no recrimination.

He also said the executive producer, a woman, discriminated against male staff in an effort to replace them with female staff, and that she tried to force Fawcett's resignation or firing.

Fox denied the allegations and said it would “defend the matter vigorously in court.”

This story has been corrected to show the name is Fox Business Network, not Fox Business Channel.