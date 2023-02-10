Biden talking to Fox entertainment streamers for Super Bowl

It had not been determined Friday evening whether their interview would air on the Super Bowl pregame show, a spokesman said.

Without explicitly rejecting Fox News, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at midday Friday that Biden had been “looking forward” to an interview with Fox Soul, a service that started in 2020 and is geared toward Black viewers. But she said Fox had opted out of the interview.

Fox Corp., in a statement Friday afternoon, said there was some “initial confusion” when the White House reached out to Fox Soul on Thursday evening. The company said the interview would take place.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, Biden spoke to CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell prior to the game, and last year he spoke with NBC News' Lester Holt. Hannity interviewed Trump in 2020.

