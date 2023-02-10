X
Dark Mode Toggle

Biden talking to Fox entertainment streamers for Super Bowl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
After a day of mixed signals, President Joe Biden will grant the traditional Super Bowl pregame interview to the little-known Fox Soul entertainment streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — After a day of mixed signals, President Joe Biden will grant the traditional Super Bowl pregame interview to the little-known Fox Soul entertainment streaming service.

The decision, confirmed by the Fox Corp. on Friday, represents a presidential rejection of Fox News, whose commentators are frequent critics of Biden.

A presidential interview has become a regular feature of the Super Bowl pregame show over the past two decades, usually conducted by the news division of the network broadcasting the game. This year, the game is on the Fox broadcast network.

While Fox News opinion hosts Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity conducted past interviews of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Fox had offered the White House a session with a newscaster like Bret Baier or Shannon Bream.

Fox Soul has no regular news programming. The interview will be conducted by Vivica A. Fox, host of “Cocktails with Queens,” and sportscaster Mike Hill.

It had not been determined Friday evening whether their interview would air on the Super Bowl pregame show, a spokesman said.

Without explicitly rejecting Fox News, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at midday Friday that Biden had been “looking forward” to an interview with Fox Soul, a service that started in 2020 and is geared toward Black viewers. But she said Fox had opted out of the interview.

Fox Corp., in a statement Friday afternoon, said there was some “initial confusion” when the White House reached out to Fox Soul on Thursday evening. The company said the interview would take place.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, Biden spoke to CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell prior to the game, and last year he spoke with NBC News' Lester Holt. Hannity interviewed Trump in 2020.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term2h ago

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Bask Steakhouse

Check out the menu for Bask Steakhouse, now open in Roswell
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
13h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Javier, Alvarado reach deals
11m ago
CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions
12m ago
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
12m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top