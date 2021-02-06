Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade

The replacement for “Lou Dobbs Tonight” will be announced soon, Fox News said. The show last aired on Friday, with a guest host sitting in for Dobbs, who had no immediate statement.

An interim show, “Fox Business Tonight,” will air starting 5 p.m. Eastern Monday with rotating hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman and repeat at 7 p.m. EST.

In December, Smartmatic sent a letter threatening legal action to Fox and two other networks, Newsmax and One America News Network, also popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

That month, Fox aired pre-taped segments in which a voting technology expert said he hadn’t seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to alter vote counts. The segments aired on Dobbs’ program and on Fox News Channel shows with Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.