Fouts throws perfect game, leads Alabama past UCLA in WCWS

Fouts threw 65 of her 95 pitches for strikes against a team that entered the game with a .319 batting average.

“She’s a great pitcher,” UCLA shortstop Briana Perez said. “We went in with a game plan, we let her get ahead in a lot of counts and didn’t make an adjustment throughout the game, and so here we are.”

Third-seeded Alabama (52-7) ran its win streak to 20 games. The Crimson Tide need one more win to reach the best-of-three championship series.

Garcia, a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was pulled in the sixth. She gave up five earned runs on seven hits and struck out three. She threw 105 pitches, one day after throwing 112 in a win over Florida State.

The second-seeded Bruins (47-6) will play Oklahoma or Georgia in an elimination game on Saturday night.

Fouts gave up one run and struck out 16 without a walk against Arizona on Thursday. She has two complete games with 30 strikeouts and no walks in World Series play this year.

"Didn’t think she would get better from yesterday, but she did,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “And these are good teams. I mean, this is the king of the Pac-12, the Pac-12 champions, and to throw a perfect game against legendary UCLA is something else for a kid from a small town from northeast Kentucky.”

Alabama didn’t waste time giving Fouts run support. In the first inning, Bailey Hemphill doubled to score Alexis Mack, and Hemphill later scored on a single by Jenna Johnson.

The Crimson Tide got insurance in the fifth when Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0.

After that, the Tide focused on finishing the job for Fouts.

“I think I realized about the fifth inning that she was throwing a perfect game, but we all know the unwritten rule of never saying that they’re throwing the perfect game,” Tow said. “I think we were just trying to be calm, cool, and collected, make the plays, to keep that for her and allow her to have that moment. So no one wanted to talk about it until the end, but of course we went crazy there at the end for her.”

Alabama's Montana Fouts pitches against UCLA in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

UCLA's Rachel Garcia pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Alabama, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Alabama's KB Sides (8) steals second base as UCLA's Briana Perez, left, takes the throw during the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki