Breaking: Delta plane hits tail of another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson
Nation & World News

Fourth death linked to Legionnaires’ disease cluster at New York assisted living facility

A fourth person has died amid an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an assisted living facility in upstate New York
44 minutes ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A fourth person has died amid an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an assisted living facility in upstate New York, health officials said Tuesday.

Albany County officials announced the initial three deaths last week, among ten people who tested positive for the disease at Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker in Albany.

Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Maribeth Miller said in a prepared statement Tuesday that there were two new positive tests for legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, and now a total of four deaths connected to the outbreak.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing Legionella bacteria, which can lurk inside plumbing systems. People who are older, have weakened immune systems or have certain medical conditions like chronic lung disease are at higher risk for developing Legionnaires’ disease.

County officials said last week that two of the people who died had been hospitalized for other health issues, meaning it was unclear whether Legionnaires’ disease had killed them. Miller in her prepared statement Tuesday said there were four “pneumonia fatalities in connection with this outbreak.” County officials would not elaborate.

In response to the outbreak, health officials have been working with Peregrine and area hospitals to make sure that people with symptoms are tested and treated and a water treatment program is implemented. Water restrictions have been in effect, Miller said, and .

Peregrine's operators said last week that they were coordinating with state and local health officials to safeguard residents, staff and visitors. An email seeking additional comment was sent Tuesday to operators of the facility.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin health officials recall eggs after a multistate outbreak of salmonella...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rare but deadly mosquito disease has New England hotspots warning against going out at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Markey and Warren condemn Steward's CEO for refusing to comply with a Senate subpoena
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Missouri patient tests positive for bird flu despite no known exposure to animals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oprah Winfrey names Elizabeth Strout's 'Tell Me Everything' as her latest book club pick7m ago
A Taiwanese fighter jet crashes during a training exercise and the pilot is found safe9m ago
Cool weather forecast offers hope in battling intense Southern California blaze9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed