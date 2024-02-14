BreakingNews
UPDATE: Four students shot at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays High School
Nation & World News

Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

Officials say four students have been shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school
17 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Four students were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were canceled.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.