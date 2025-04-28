Four people were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.