Breaking: 4 shot at Peachtree Center building in downtown Atlanta
Four people shot at downtown Atlanta food court, mayor says

Atlanta’s mayor says four people have been shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Andre Dickens said on the social media site X that the shooting happened at the Peachtree Center food court, which is near numerous large hotels and office high-rises.

Atlanta police said in a post that all four who were shot were alert and conscious. One of the four is believed to be the suspect, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately say prompted the shooting.

