Four of 9 juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania are in custody, police say

Authorities say four of the nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania have been caught
National & World News
Updated 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Pa (AP) — Authorities say four of the nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania have been caught.

The Pennsylvania State Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the four were taken into custody early Monday.

The juveniles had escaped from Abraxas Academy at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday following a riot.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said the four were taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. on Oak Grove Road.

State and local police were called late Sunday to take control of the juvenile center in Morgantown, about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said earlier.

Abraxas Academy is a secure residential treatment program providing “specialized care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above,” according to the facility's website.

The search for the escaped juveniles follows shortly after the capture of an escaped murderer who eluded Pennsylvania authorities for several days despite an extended manhunt.

