Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today
Nation & World News

Four likely tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported

The National Weather Service reports four likely tornadoes and possibly more in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported
23 minutes ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday said four likely tornadoes and possibly more touched down in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported.

Weather service investigators were in Muskogee, Sequoyah and Adair counties in eastern Oklahoma and Benton County in northwestern Arkansas, to confirm that tornadoes struck the areas on Monday night, according to meteorologist Joe Sellars.

Sellars said there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported.

The storms struck a day after tornadoes injured at least 11 people in the Oklahoma City area in central Oklahoma.

Keli Cain, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said assessments of the damage were underway, but no significant damage has been reported.

Cain said the department is working with the Oklahoma State Election Board and that the storms have not disrupted any polling places for Tuesday's election.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

ELECTION DAY WEATHER | Metro Atlanta voters can expect cloudy, warm afternoon
Placeholder Image

John Spink/AJC

Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right
Placeholder Image

AP

A look at the weather expected in battleground states on Election Day
Placeholder Image

AP

The Taurid meteor showers peak a week apart in November
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Middle East latest: Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel says it targeted a weapons facility7m ago
3-term Democratic lawmaker tries to hold key US Senate seat in GOP-friendly Montana9m ago
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

AJC/AP

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game