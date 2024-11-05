Four likely tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday said four likely tornadoes and possibly more touched down in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported.

Weather service investigators were in Muskogee, Sequoyah and Adair counties in eastern Oklahoma and Benton County in northwestern Arkansas, to confirm that tornadoes struck the areas on Monday night, according to meteorologist Joe Sellars.

Sellars said there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported.