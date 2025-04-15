Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Four journalists who were accused of working for Kremlin foe Navalny are convicted of extremism

A Russian court has convicted four journalists of extremism for working for an anti-corruption group founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny and sentenced them to 5 1/2 years in prison each
Russian journalists, Antonina Favorskaya, left, and Artyom Kriger, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stand in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Russian journalists, Antonina Favorskaya, left, and Artyom Kriger, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stand in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)
Updated 8 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday convicted four journalists of extremism for working for an anti-corruption group founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny and sentenced them to 5 1/2 years in prison each.

Antonina Favorskaya, Kostantin Gabov, Sergey Karelin and Artyom Kriger were found guilty of involvement with a group that had been labeled as extremist. All four had maintained their innocence, arguing they were being prosecuted for doing their jobs as journalists.

The closed-door trial was part of an unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has reached an unprecedented scale after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The authorities have targeted opposition figures, independent journalists, rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin with prosecution, jailing hundreds and prompting thousands to flee the country.

Favorskaya and Kriger worked with SotaVision, an independent Russian news outlet that covers protests and political trials. Gabov is a freelance producer who has worked for multiple organizations, including Reuters. Karelin, a freelance video journalist, has done work for Western media outlets, including The Associated Press.

The four journalists were accused of working with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was designated as extremist and outlawed in 2021 in a move widely seen as politically motivated.

Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption in Russia. Navalny died in February 2024 in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on a number of charges, including running an extremist group, which he had rejected as politically driven.

Favorskaya said at an earlier court appearance open to the public that she was being prosecuted for a story she did on abuse Navalny faced behind bars. Speaking to reporters from the defendants' cage before the verdict, she also said she was punished for helping organize Navalny's funeral.

Gabov, in a closing statement prepared for court that was published by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, said the accusations against him were groundless and the prosecution failed to prove them.

“I understand perfectly well ... what kind of country I live in. Throughout history, Russia has never been different, there is nothing new in the current situation,” Gabov said in the statement. “Independent journalism is equated to extremism.”

In a statement Karelin prepared for his closing arguments that also was published by Novaya Gazeta, he said he had done interviews for Popular Politics, a YouTube channel founded by Navalny’s associates, while trying to provide for his wife and a young child. He stressed that the channel wasn’t outlawed as extremist and he had done nothing illegal.

“Remorse is considered to be a mitigating circumstance. It’s the criminals who need to have remorse for what they did. But I am in prison for my work, for the honest and impartial attitude to journalism, FOR THE LOVE for my family and country,” he wrote in a separate speech for court that also was published by the outlet, in which he emphasized his feelings in capital letters.

Kriger, in a closing statement published by SotaVision, said he was imprisoned and added to the Russian financial intelligence’s registry of extremists and terrorists “only because I have conscientiously carried out my professional duties as an honest, incorruptible and independent journalist for 4 1/2 years.”

“Don't despair guys, sooner or later it will end and those who delivered the sentence will go behind bars,” Kriger said after the verdict.

Supporters who gathered in the court building chanted and applauded as the four journalists were led out of the courtroom after the verdict.

The Russian human rights group Memorial designated all four as political prisoners, among more than 900 others held in the country. That number includes Mikhail Kriger, Artyom Kriger’s uncle, a Moscow-based activist who was arrested in 2022 and is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

Mikhail Kriger was convicted of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred over Facebook comments in which he expressed a desire “to hang” Putin.

Russian journalist Antonina Favorskaya, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian journalist Sergey Karelin, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian journalist Artyom Kriger, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian journalists, from left, Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stand in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian journalist Konstantin Gabov, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian journalists, from left, Konstantin Gabov, Sergey Karelin, Artyom Kriger and Antonina Favorskaya, accused of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, stand in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This combination image made from Associated Press and court photos shows Americans who remain in Russian custody on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from top left, Robert Woodland Romanov seen on May 30, 2024, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black on June 6, Michael Travis Leake on July 18, from bottom left, Joseph Tater on Aug. 14, and Stephen Hubbard on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Photo, Khamovnichesky District Court, Moscow City Court Press Service and Meshchansky District Court Press Service)

Credit: AP

Who are the Americans still in Russian custody?

Russia claims its deadly attack on Ukraine's Sumy targeted military forces as condemnation grows

Ukraine says more than 150 Chinese mercenaries are fighting for Russia in Ukraine

The Latest

President Donald Trump departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump considers a pause on his auto tariffs

3m ago

Core Democratic groups are preparing to be targeted by the Trump administration

5m ago

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page revisit a unique 25-year-old live set

6m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.