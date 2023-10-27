Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development

The Biden administration has designated four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas and Louisiana coasts for development of wind energy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEVIN McGILL – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday designated four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas and Louisiana coasts for development of wind energy.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announcement follows the first Gulf sale of leases for wind development earlier this year. That sale drew a $5.6 million bid from one company for one Gulf tract — a modest start for wind energy in the Gulf, which lags behind the Northeast in offshore wind power development.

The agency said its next step will be to issue a formal notice for a proposed lease sale, which will be followed by a 60-day public comment period.

“BOEM will continue to work with the Tribes, other government partners, coastal states, ocean users, and local communities as we advance our work in a manner that seeks to responsibly develop offshore areas while minimizing potential conflicts with other ocean uses and marine life in the Gulf of Mexico," the agency's director, Elizabeth Klein, said in a news release.

The affects of offshore wind power development on marine life have been a concern on the East Coast, where opposition has been driven partly by concerns over whether it will harm whales and other species.

Here are some details about the newly designated areas, according to the BOEM:

— 495,567 acres (200,549 hectares) about 47 miles (76 kilometers) off the coast of Texas that could support wind power generation for 2.1 million homes.

— 119,635 acres (48,415 hectares) about 61 miles (98 kilometers) off the coast of Texas, that could support wind power for 508,200 homes.

— 91,157 acres (36,890 hectares) about 53 miles (85 kilometers) off the coast of Texas, that could support wind power for 387,450 homes.

— 56,978 acres (23,058 hectares) about 82 miles (132 kilometers) off the coast of Louisiana that could support wind power for 242,000 homes.

___

This story was updated to correct that the tracts were designated Friday, not Thursday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

White House official: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ chance to transform Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Fox 5′s Morse Diggs retiring after 41 years at the station
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

UPDATED
As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

UPDATED
As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
1h ago

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cruise, GM's robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide
8m ago
Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand: 'Had to be done'
15m ago
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top