Four children were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

Several other people were hurt and taken to hospitals, police said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tarter said. Illinois State Police haven't said if the driver was arrested or taken into custody.

The building and facilities house YNOT Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps, according to its website.

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure."

He said his office was monitoring the situation and was ready to lend support.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the crash or whether it was intentional.

The deaths in Illinois happened two days after 11 people were killed in Vancouver, British Columbia, when a car plowed through a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival — one of the most recent examples of people driving vehicles into groups of people across the globe.

