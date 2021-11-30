ajc logo
X

Founder's daughter named chair of fashion giant Inditex

FILE - Marta Ortega daughter of Inditex chief Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest man, and her husband Sergio Alvarez talk during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 10, 2014 . Spanish textile maker Inditex says that Marta Ortega will become its new chairwoman. Inditex’s board of directors has named the 37-year-old Ortega to replace Pablo Isla in April. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Caption
FILE - Marta Ortega daughter of Inditex chief Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest man, and her husband Sergio Alvarez talk during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 10, 2014 . Spanish textile maker Inditex says that Marta Ortega will become its new chairwoman. Inditex’s board of directors has named the 37-year-old Ortega to replace Pablo Isla in April. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza

National & World News
44 minutes ago
Spanish fashion giant Inditex says the founder's daughter has been named as the next chairperson of the company that owns Zara, Massimo Dutti and other clothing chains

MADRID (AP) — The daughter of the founder of Spanish clothing company Inditex, which owns Zara, Massimo Dutti and other fashion chains, has been named as the company's next chairperson. woman, the company said Tuesday.

Inditex’s board of directors named Marta Ortega to replace Pablo Isla, who has led the company since founder Amancio Ortega stepped down as chairman in 2011. The board also named Óscar García as Inditex's new CEO.

Marta Ortega, 37, is slated to start April 1 as chairwoman of the company her father founded in 1963 in northwest Spain before turning it into an international leader in retail fashion. Her and García's appointments must be ratified at an annual shareholders' meeting.

“I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with over the last 15 years,” Marta Ortega said. “I’m deeply honored by the trust that has been placed in me, and enormously excited about the future that we are all about to embark upon together.”

Besides its flagship Zara stores, Inditex also owns the Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Oysho and Stradivarius fashion chains.

Caption
FILE - People walk past a Zara store in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. Marta Ortega, the daughter of the founder of Spanish textile maker Inditex, which owns the Zara clothes store chain, will become its next chairwoman, the company said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

FILE - People walk past a Zara store in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. Marta Ortega, the daughter of the founder of Spanish textile maker Inditex, which owns the Zara clothes store chain, will become its next chairwoman, the company said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Caption
FILE - People walk past a Zara store in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. Marta Ortega, the daughter of the founder of Spanish textile maker Inditex, which owns the Zara clothes store chain, will become its next chairwoman, the company said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges
3m ago
Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan
6m ago
LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach
7m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top