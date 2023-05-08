Forte placed on KY veterinary list, clouding Preakness plans

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the update on Monday, two days after its veterinarians scratched the early 3-1 choice hours ahead of the Derby during a morning soundness check because of concerns about a bruised right foot. A KHRC release cited HISA Rule 2241a in placing Forte on the list and stated that the Todd Pletcher-trained colt must perform a "satisfactory workout" for a state veterinarian and have a negative blood sample to be removed.

That means Maryland veterinarians may need to be convinced that Forte is able to race in the second jewel of racing's Triple Crown on May 20 in Baltimore.