X

Forte is slight 5-2 favorite for Belmont Stakes over stablemate Tapit Trice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Forte is finally getting a crack at running in a Triple Crown race

Forte is finally getting a crack at running in a Triple Crown race. The colt, who was scratched the day of the Kentucky Derby, is the early favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

Forte, last year’s 2-year-old champion, was made the slight 5-2 favorite on Tuesday for the grueling 1 1/2-mile race.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, the colt will break from the No. 6 post in the nine-horse field on Saturday at Belmont Park. Pletcher’s other horse, Tapit Trice, is the 3-1 second choice and drew the No. 2 post.

Forte was the early Derby favorite, but was scratched by Kentucky officials the morning of the May 6 race because of a bruised right foot. He was on a vets' list that kept him out of the Preakness, but has since come off it.

“He’s doing great, he’s training really well. He hasn’t missed any training,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte. “We still think this is the best 3-year-old in the crop and on Saturday he’s going to prove that.”

Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, is skipping the Triple Crown finale after finishing third in the Preakness on May 20.

Angel of Empire is the third choice at 7-2. He finished third in the Derby and is one of three horses in the race trained by Brad Cox.

National Treasure, the Preakness winner trained by Bob Baffert, is 5-1. He drew the No. 4 post.

Arcangelo is 8-1 and will break from the No. 3 post. He is trained by Jena Antonucci, who will try to become the first woman trainer to win the Belmont.

The other four entries are listed at double-digit odds.

The Belmont field, in post position order, with jockeys and odds:

Tapit Shoes, Jose Ortiz, 20-1; Tapit Trice, Luis Saez, 3-1, Arcangelo, Javier Castellano, 8-1; National Treasure, 5-1, John Velazquez; Il Miracolo, 30-1, Marcos Meneses; Forte, 5-2, Irad Ortiz Jr.; Hit Show, 10-1, Manny Franco; Angel of Empire, Flavien Prat, 7-2; Red Route One, Joel Rosario, 15-1.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

NEW: Home demand solid in May, but many homeowners hold back from selling1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
42m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Can a decades-old Hawaii fight aid Georgia’s ‘alternate’ electors?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bills' Damar Hamlin takes next step in recovery by practicing fully 6 months since...
4m ago
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front...
8m ago
Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
9h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
10h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top