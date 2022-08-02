Formula One's Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group

“We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Walton said in a statement. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time,” Walton added. “His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson saluted his friend Hamilton on Twitter before Tuesday's practice. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were guests of Hamilton's race team at the Monaco Grand Prix this year.

The Pat Bowlen Trust has run the franchise for several years and the trustees put the club up for sale after the children of late owner Pat Bowlen couldn't agree on which one of them would succeed their father.

The trustees wanted Brittany Bowlen, 32, to take over. She stepped down from her job as the team's vice president of strategy following the Walton-Penner ownership group's winning bid.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports