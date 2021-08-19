Former women's hoops player added to suit against Seton Hall

“Seton Hall University has always and continues to put the health and safety of our students first," a school spokesperson said in an email. "We are aware of the matter, but are unable to comment on pending litigation.”

Powell's lawsuit filed last month claimed the failure of the South Orange, New Jersey-based school, coach Kevin Willard and staffer Tony Testa to correctly diagnose a knee injury led to physical and financial damage. Powell was Seton Hall’s third all-time leading scorer and was the Big East Conference player of the year in 2019-2020 but wasn't drafted by the NBA last year after teams learned of the extent of the injury, the lawsuit claims.

The suit alleged Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. The suit further alleges the high-scoring guard was not told of the extent of his injury and the failure to treat it properly caused permanent damage.

In a response filed this month, the school argued that it is shielded from Powell’s negligence claims under state law governing schools, charities or other nonprofit institutions. It also argued Powell’s other claims of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty misinterpret the law.