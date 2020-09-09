Former VW boss Winterkorn must stand trial in diesel scandal

The three-judge panel in Braunschweig in Volkswagen's home region of Lower Saxony ruled that car buyers suffered a financial loss when they bought a car without being aware it was equipped with illegal software. The court found a “predominant likelihood” of conviction in the fraud charge.

It said four other defendants would face trial on charges of fraud in connection with aggravated tax evasion and illegal advertising. Dates for a public trial are to be set later.